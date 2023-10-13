Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of TriNet Group worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Avion Wealth increased its stake in TriNet Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $339,246.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $339,246.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,845,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $360,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,169,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,120,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,439,011 shares of company stock valued at $368,111,271. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET opened at $119.30 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $121.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.13.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

