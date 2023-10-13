Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,056 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

