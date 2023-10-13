Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 4,384 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,776,000 after purchasing an additional 804,279 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $50,629,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $22,631,000.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBR opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -58.06%.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

