Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 49,936 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $185,537.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,787 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $193.01 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.40.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

