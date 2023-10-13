Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Booking by 1,687.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking stock opened at $3,049.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,110.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2,836.76. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $19.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,200.71.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

