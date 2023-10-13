Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.40 Million Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of BKU opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.29.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

