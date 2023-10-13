Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,917 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

