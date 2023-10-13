Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,418 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.41% of Bancorp worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bancorp by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In other news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,786.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 5,868 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $34.36 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $41.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $116.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

