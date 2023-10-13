Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

