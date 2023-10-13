Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $5.55 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

