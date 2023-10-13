Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 20,303 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,303 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.40% of Huron Consulting Group worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $104.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.08. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $107.44. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $25,420.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $25,420.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.55, for a total transaction of $31,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $207,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,871 shares of company stock worth $1,192,004 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

