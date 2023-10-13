Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,201 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,201 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 0.2 %

ADSK stock opened at $212.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.25. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.