Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 22,719 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,719 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

