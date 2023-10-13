Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 3,403 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of Black Hills worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE BKH opened at $49.75 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

