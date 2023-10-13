Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 3,536 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $126.77 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $160.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.81 and a 200 day moving average of $142.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.