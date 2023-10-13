Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $36,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.89. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

