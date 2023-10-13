Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $229.92. 289,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,774. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.13.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

