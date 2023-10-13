Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.64.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

STZ stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.09. 189,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,240. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

