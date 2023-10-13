Contrasting MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) and N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) and MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of MeridianLink shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of N-able shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of MeridianLink shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares N-able and MeridianLink’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $371.77 million 6.40 $16.71 million $0.08 163.08 MeridianLink $288.05 million 4.88 $1.29 million ($0.24) -72.00

Risk and Volatility

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than MeridianLink. MeridianLink is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

N-able has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeridianLink has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and MeridianLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 3.88% 3.76% 2.23% MeridianLink -6.53% -2.49% -1.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for N-able and MeridianLink, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 1 2 0 2.67 MeridianLink 2 3 1 0 1.83

N-able presently has a consensus price target of $15.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. MeridianLink has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Given N-able’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe N-able is more favorable than MeridianLink.

Summary

N-able beats MeridianLink on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company's platform provides remote monitoring and management, security solutions, and data protection as-a-service solutions. Further, Its platform includes security and data protection services, such as backup, recovery and disaster recovery, endpoint protection, patch management, web protection and content filtering, mail protection and archiving services. Additionally, the company engages in business management solutions comprising of automation and ticketing, password, documentation, and desktop management. N-able, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Engage, an end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution; MeridianLink Mortgage, a cloud-based software designed for financial professionals to optimize the end-to-end mortgage loan origination process; MeridianLink Collect, a web-based debt collection software; Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub; and MeridianLink Business, a cloud-based platform that offers business lending solutions for banks and credit unions, as well as MeridianLink Insight, a business intelligence tool. In addition, the company provides solutions, including end-to-end platform, loan origination system, mortgage loan origination system, deposit account opening, data and reporting, collections, and consulting and analysis, as well as data verification software solutions. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

