Core Alternative Capital Cuts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Core Alternative Capital cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $368.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $370.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,037 shares of company stock valued at $12,018,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

