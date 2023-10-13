Core Alternative Capital Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in DexCom were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.87.

DXCM opened at $75.49 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.04 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. DexCom's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at $16,507,793.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,126 shares of company stock valued at $541,162. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

