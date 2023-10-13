Core Alternative Capital Purchases 176 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.