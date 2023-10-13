Core Alternative Capital Sells 118 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 13.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $165.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.48 and its 200 day moving average is $175.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

