Cormark Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.28. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of C$565.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$584.53 million.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.11.

Spin Master stock opened at C$37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$30.63 and a 1 year high of C$46.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

