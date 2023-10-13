Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Corning Stock Down 3.3 %

GLW stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. Corning has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.42%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. raised its position in Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

