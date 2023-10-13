Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 41,874 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 41,874 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

