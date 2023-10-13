Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 879 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $196.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.73. The stock has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

