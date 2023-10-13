Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Shares Gap Down to $33.35

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.35, but opened at $32.50. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 1,743 shares trading hands.

VTMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 149.56%. The company had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1803 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous — dividend of $0.17. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter worth about $6,444,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

