Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas Purchases 6,712 Shares

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $158,805.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,334,597 shares in the company, valued at $31,576,565.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 181,451 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $449,998.48.

NASDAQ COSM opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. Cosmos Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47.

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cosmos Health by 3,329.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 259,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cosmos Health in the first quarter worth $327,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Cosmos Health in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Cosmos Health by 444.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cosmos Health during the second quarter valued at $171,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

