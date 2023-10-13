Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP James C. Klauer Sells 1,500 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $563.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $576.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $555.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

