Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $12.25 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.69.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 20,500 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $210,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,725 shares in the company, valued at $583,700.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at $1,612,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Coty by 316.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,933,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,473 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

