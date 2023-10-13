Coty (NYSE:COTY) Research Coverage Started at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $11.66 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Coty stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Coty by 5.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,401,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,083 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

