Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 158.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.64% of Crane worth $145,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Crane by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 97.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 70,764 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Crane by 8,917.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 596,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 590,218 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,975,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

