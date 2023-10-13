Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.4% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $907.27. The stock had a trading volume of 623,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,980. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $374.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $426.41 and a 1-year high of $925.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $853.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $789.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

