Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on F. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. 4,990,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,625,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.