Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 22.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Electric by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 47.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,487,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.00. 433,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.76. General Electric has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

