Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $24,385,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6,949.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 762,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 751,457 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,284,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 719,408 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 396,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 946,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,347 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. 69,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,582. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

