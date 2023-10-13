Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.10. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

