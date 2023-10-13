Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Daniel W. Fleming Sells 6,600 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,600 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $105,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 679,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,949.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 2.02. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Credo Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 52.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 475,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 164,166 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

