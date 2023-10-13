Critical Comparison: SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) vs. SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SciPlay has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.21% 3.70% 2.99% SilverSun Technologies 0.94% 4.76% 2.24%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $671.00 million 4.25 $22.40 million $1.01 22.65 SilverSun Technologies $44.99 million 0.42 -$280,000.00 $0.09 40.00

This table compares SciPlay and SilverSun Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies. SciPlay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverSun Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of SciPlay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SciPlay and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 0 7 1 0 2.13 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

SciPlay currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.59%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Summary

SciPlay beats SilverSun Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Light & Wonder, Inc.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

