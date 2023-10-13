Critical Review: MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) versus ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MDxHealth and ACI Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $55.49 million 1.36 -$44.04 million ($1.50) -1.86 ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MDxHealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.2% of MDxHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of ACI Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares MDxHealth and ACI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -87.00% -203.05% -36.09% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MDxHealth and ACI Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

MDxHealth presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 186.74%.

Volatility and Risk

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Global has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACI Global beats MDxHealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDxHealth

(Get Free Report)

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

About ACI Global

(Get Free Report)

ACI Global Corporation, a development stage company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of proprietary technology for the production of synthetic rubber powder and thermoplastic elastomers under Micropowder trade name in the United States. It intends to utilize Micropowder technology in its chemical composition and for the manufacture of rubber and elastomers that are used in tire plastic industries. ACI Global was founded in 1997 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.