Critical Survey: Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) & Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) and Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks 0 0 2 0 3.00 Airspan Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ceragon Networks and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ceragon Networks presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 200.00%. Given Ceragon Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Ceragon Networks and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks 0.14% 6.23% 2.66% Airspan Networks -63.82% N/A -71.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ceragon Networks and Airspan Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks $295.17 million 0.49 -$19.69 million N/A N/A Airspan Networks $167.26 million 0.06 -$85.38 million ($1.20) -0.12

Ceragon Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats Airspan Networks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network. The company also uses microwave and millimeter-wave radio technologies to transfer telecommunication traffic between wireless 5G and 4G, 3G, and other cellular base stations. In addition, it provides IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount, all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50C, IP-50S, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, and enterprise access applications. Further, the company offers network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, network auditing and optimization, maintenance, training, and other services. It provides its services to oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. It operates in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, India, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company also provides software defined radios, broadband access products, and network management software. It serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

