Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $110.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.37.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.