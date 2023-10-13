Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.37.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $87.97 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

