Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $106.00 at Citigroup

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCK. Bank of America reduced their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Crown Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. Crown has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after buying an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,247,000 after buying an additional 347,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,467,000 after buying an additional 401,871 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crown by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

