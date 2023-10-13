Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.11%.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CCEL opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.36. Cryo-Cell International has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cryo-Cell International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.