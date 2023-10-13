CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.
CSX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. CSX has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.
CSX Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.95.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.