CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

CSX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. CSX has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.95.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

