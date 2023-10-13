CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,659 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CSX worth $89,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $31.29. 2,278,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,104,956. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.