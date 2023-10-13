Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 634.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 623.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $292,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.86.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.57. 54,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

