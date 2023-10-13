Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Cummins worth $36,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $30,815,520,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.86.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock opened at $227.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

